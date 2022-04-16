The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $285.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $241.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CRWD. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $266.55.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $235.22 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $150.02 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.37 and a beta of 1.40.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,514,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,619 shares of company stock worth $30,882,647 over the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $998,000. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

