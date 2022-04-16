The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) to post $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.93. The Hanover Insurance Group reported earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $10.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $11.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

THG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

THG traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.62. 159,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,833. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $121.69 and a 1-year high of $154.98. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, CEO John C. Roche sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $410,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $1,305,320.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,299 shares of company stock worth $4,868,323. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THG. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3,720.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hanover Insurance Group (THG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.