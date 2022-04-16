The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.8% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,017 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $90,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 476,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $197,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $304.52. 4,569,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,466,881. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $323.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.08.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.