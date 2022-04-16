The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lessened by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.4% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $5.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $304.52. 4,569,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,466,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $314.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

