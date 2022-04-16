The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 723.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,419 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $9,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 12.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,309,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,195. The stock has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.98. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average of $37.02.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

