The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.47.

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,301,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,729,151. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.76. Kroger has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 382,685 shares of company stock worth $21,959,848. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kroger by 28.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 4.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,381,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,712,000 after acquiring an additional 223,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Kroger by 20.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

