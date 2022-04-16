The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Announces Earnings Results

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:PNC opened at $175.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.09. The company has a market cap of $73.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $170.14 and a 52-week high of $228.14.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,707,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,352,000 after acquiring an additional 522,900 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.32.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.