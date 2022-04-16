The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Price Target Raised to GBX 730

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 720 ($9.38) to GBX 730 ($9.51) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SGPYY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($11.73) to GBX 890 ($11.60) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.64) to GBX 880 ($11.47) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.43) to GBX 590 ($7.69) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $628.00.

SGPYY opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.26.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

