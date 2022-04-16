The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The Shyft Group reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SHYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

The Shyft Group stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.41. 418,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,847. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.26. The Shyft Group has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $196,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Shyft Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in The Shyft Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

