The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $26,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,927,000 after acquiring an additional 272,410 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Southern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,308,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $169,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.22.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.99. 5,925,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,373,624. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $76.87.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

