The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 50,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 566,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $63.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.19. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.14.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,053 shares of company stock worth $2,347,556. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

