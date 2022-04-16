Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapeutic peptide products with an emphasis on growth-hormone releasing factor peptides. It’s main product EGRIFTA is used for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy which is marketed primarily in the United States, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Theratechnologies, Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

THTX stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06. Theratechnologies has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Theratechnologies ( NASDAQ:THTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 130.97% and a negative net margin of 47.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Theratechnologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the third quarter worth $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Theratechnologies during the third quarter worth $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

