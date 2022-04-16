Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, an increase of 83.2% from the March 15th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Third Coast Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $30.50.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.67 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Third Coast Bancshares will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $5,777,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,376,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,372,000. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Third Coast Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their target price on Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.