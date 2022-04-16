Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,087,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,780,840.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $1,310,000.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $1,298,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,291,400.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $1,343,800.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $1,354,600.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $1,326,800.00.

On Thursday, March 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,321,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $1,354,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00.

IBKR opened at $65.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.17. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

