Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thor Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Thor Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.50.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

THO stock opened at $79.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.94. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $76.36 and a 12-month high of $149.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.13.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after buying an additional 20,534 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.