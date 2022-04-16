thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TKAMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of thyssenkrupp from €18.00 ($19.57) to €17.00 ($18.48) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of thyssenkrupp from €9.70 ($10.54) to €8.60 ($9.35) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.53.

thyssenkrupp stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.90. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

