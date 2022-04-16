TopBidder Price Down 18.2% Over Last 7 Days (BID)

TopBidder (BID) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One TopBidder coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TopBidder has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $97,942.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TopBidder has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

About TopBidder

TopBidder (BID) is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

TopBidder Coin Trading

