Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Tops $44.00

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $44.00 or 0.00108480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $48.39 million and approximately $7.58 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00045304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.96 or 0.07479729 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,489.78 or 0.99821018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00041534 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

