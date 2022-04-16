TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TPG from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TPG from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 35.00.

NASDAQ:TPG opened at 28.08 on Tuesday. TPG has a 12-month low of 26.50 and a 12-month high of 35.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of 29.36.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported 0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.42 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 259.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TPG stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 159,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,816,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.05% of TPG at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

