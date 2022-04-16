Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Tractor Supply worth $33,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,148 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Tractor Supply by 97.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,522,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,088,000 after acquiring an additional 752,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,247,707,000 after acquiring an additional 331,051 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 68.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,992,000 after acquiring an additional 240,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

TSCO opened at $228.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.69. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Argus upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.91.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

