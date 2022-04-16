Tranche Finance (SLICE) Price Reaches $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Tranche Finance (SLICE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 16th. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $7.39 million and approximately $21,151.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000920 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tranche Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00034810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00103552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Tranche Finance Profile

Tranche Finance (CRYPTO:SLICE) is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tranche Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranche Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.