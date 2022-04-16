Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 469.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,101 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Trane Technologies worth $48,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,688,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.44.

Shares of TT stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $148.05. 3,455,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,126. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.14. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $142.53 and a twelve month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

Trane Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.