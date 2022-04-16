TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $100.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TransUnion has an attractive business model with highly recurring and diversified revenue streams, significant operating leverage, low capital requirements and stable cash flows. Huge data base is its most distinguishing asset and perhaps the biggest barrier to entry for competitors. Buyouts act as a growth catalyst, helping the company expanding in vertical markets as well as expand international footprint. However, TransUnion operates in a highly competitive market, which restricts its pricing power and limits profitability to some extent. Adverse developments in the debt, consumer credit and financial services markets could hamper the company’s growth. The company's operating segments experiences seasonality, which continues to be a major concern. Partly due to these headwinds, shares of TransUnion have declined in the past year.”

Get TransUnion alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRU. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of TransUnion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.46.

Shares of TRU opened at $93.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.47 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.34.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.29%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark bought 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 314,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,323,000 after purchasing an additional 78,695 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 40.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter worth about $3,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransUnion (TRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.