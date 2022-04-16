Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Barclays

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.36.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies stock opened at $184.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.17.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $1,670,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.