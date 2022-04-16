Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Tricon Residential to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.50 target price for the company. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 14,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total transaction of C$230,299.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$218,485.40.

Shares of TSE:TCN opened at C$19.27 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of C$12.56 and a 52 week high of C$21.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$19.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.60. The firm has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.36, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.43. The firm had revenue of C$155.54 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.7611674 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

