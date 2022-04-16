Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,575 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 8,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $67.47 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.32 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.11.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

Trimble Profile (Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.