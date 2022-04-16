TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.98.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $96.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. TriNet Group has a one year low of $69.43 and a one year high of $109.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.29.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.11 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $35,100.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $1,715,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,232 shares of company stock worth $4,591,866 over the last 90 days. 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in TriNet Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

