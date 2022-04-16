Tristel (LON:TSTL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $431.98

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 431.98 ($5.63) and traded as low as GBX 292 ($3.81). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 292 ($3.81), with a volume of 116,765 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £137.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 341.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 429.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 2.62 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Tristel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.04%.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Dixon purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,546.52). Also, insider Paul Christopher Swinney acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.17) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($12,509.77). Insiders acquired a total of 11,950 shares of company stock worth $3,688,450 over the last ninety days.

About Tristel (LON:TSTL)

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

