TRON Price Tops $0.0611 (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 16th. During the last week, TRON has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market cap of $6.22 billion and $869.91 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002289 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004131 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000230 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,650,998,205 coins and its circulating supply is 101,650,997,571 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

