TROY (TROY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $7.94 Million

TROY (TROY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. TROY has a total market cap of $78.45 million and approximately $7.94 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TROY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TROY has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TROY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00045375 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.07 or 0.07496923 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,513.56 or 1.00138406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00041573 BTC.

TROY Profile

TROY’s genesis date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official website is troytrade.com . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

TROY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TROY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TROY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TROY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.