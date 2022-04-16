Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%.

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 437,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,332. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $12.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. 34.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

