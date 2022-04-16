TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Up 1.2% This Week

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $129,313.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 53% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 112,968,416,165 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

