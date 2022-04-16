Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Short Interest Up 55.7% in March

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900,000 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the March 15th total of 10,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $103,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $79,648.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,847 shares of company stock worth $278,091 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TWO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.14. 2,591,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,327,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $8.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 111.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWO shares. TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.01.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

