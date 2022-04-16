U.S. Energy (USEG) & Its Rivals Critical Survey

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) is one of 279 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare U.S. Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. U.S. Energy pays out -23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 10.6% and pay out 180.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares U.S. Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy -26.58% -12.39% -10.04% U.S. Energy Competitors -14.35% 0.23% 6.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for U.S. Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Energy Competitors 2212 10919 15699 606 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 6.46%. Given U.S. Energy’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. Energy and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy $6.66 million -$1.77 million -12.61 U.S. Energy Competitors $8.94 billion $557.26 million 3.26

U.S. Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Energy. U.S. Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Energy’s competitors have a beta of 1.34, suggesting that their average share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

U.S. Energy competitors beat U.S. Energy on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About U.S. Energy (Get Rating)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, the Permian Basin in New Mexico, the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, and in the Gulf Coast of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had an estimated proved reserves of 1,255,236 barrel of oil equivalent; and 134 gross producing wells. U.S. Energy Corp. was founded in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.