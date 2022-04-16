Ubex Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (UBEX)

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Over the last week, Ubex has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ubex has a total market cap of $922,081.58 and $191,795.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011701 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.36 or 0.00232414 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000090 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

