UBS Group Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €826.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €826.00 ($897.83) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($848.91) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €765.00 ($831.52) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($891.30) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($913.04) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($739.13) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €778.08 ($845.74).

Shares of MC opened at €640.00 ($695.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €644.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of €675.06. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of €195.45 ($212.45) and a 1-year high of €260.55 ($283.21).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

