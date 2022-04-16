UBS Group Cuts Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Price Target to €109.00

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from €114.00 ($123.91) to €109.00 ($118.48) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Puma from €120.00 ($130.43) to €112.00 ($121.74) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Puma from €122.00 ($132.61) to €121.00 ($131.52) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Puma from €120.00 ($130.43) to €115.00 ($125.00) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Puma from €108.00 ($117.39) to €90.00 ($97.83) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Puma from €123.00 ($133.70) to €120.00 ($130.43) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.17.

PUMSY stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. Puma has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $13.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

