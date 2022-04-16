UBS Group Reiterates “€109.00” Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

UBS Group set a €109.00 ($118.48) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PUM. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($141.30) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($133.70) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Puma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €109.56 ($119.09).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €75.36 ($81.91) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41. Puma has a 1-year low of €62.38 ($67.80) and a 1-year high of €115.40 ($125.43). The company’s fifty day moving average is €79.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.