UBS Group Reiterates GBX 1,685 Price Target for Prudential (LON:PRU)

UBS Group set a GBX 1,685 ($21.96) price objective on Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,550 ($20.20) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays set a GBX 1,665 ($21.70) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,935 ($25.22) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,590 ($20.72) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.20) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,702.73 ($22.19).

Get Prudential alerts:

LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,069 ($13.93) on Tuesday. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 976 ($12.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.83). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,114.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,272.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77. The company has a market capitalization of £29.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is -0.27%.

In other news, insider James Turner sold 13,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,127 ($14.69), for a total transaction of £155,773.94 ($202,989.24). Also, insider Amy Yip acquired 7,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.87) per share, with a total value of £72,035.08 ($93,869.01).

About Prudential (Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.