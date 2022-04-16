UBS Group Trims Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Target Price to SEK 134

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from SEK 142 to SEK 134 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HXGBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 106 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hexagon AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.00.

HXGBY opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52. Hexagon AB has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

