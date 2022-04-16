Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Shares Acquired by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,772 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 2.56% of Ultralife worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultralife by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ultralife by 74.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 356,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 151,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULBI. TheStreet lowered Ultralife from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultralife in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 54,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $243,756.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 57,930 shares of company stock worth $259,213. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULBI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.80. 26,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,374. Ultralife Co. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

