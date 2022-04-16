UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UMBF. Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered UMB Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.00.

UMBF opened at $93.18 on Friday. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.20 and a 200-day moving average of $102.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.94.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $159,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.44 per share, with a total value of $98,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,214 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 47.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 18.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

