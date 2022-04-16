Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif. “

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94. Unicycive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

