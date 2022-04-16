UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the third quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UniFirst has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $171.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.79. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.02. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.52 and a fifty-two week high of $242.79.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.73%.

UniFirst Company Profile (Get Rating)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.