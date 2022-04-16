UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.800-$7.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.97 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of UniFirst from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of UNF opened at $171.45 on Friday. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $165.52 and a 52-week high of $242.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.02.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39). UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UniFirst will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in UniFirst by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in UniFirst by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in UniFirst by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in UniFirst by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

