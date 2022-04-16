Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $65,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens increased their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.73.

UNP traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $246.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,180,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,190. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.36. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $154.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

