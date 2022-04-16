United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Stake Boosted by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USLM. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1,090.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 325.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Lime & Minerals stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $116.26. 2,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,188. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.41. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $153.79. The stock has a market cap of $659.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.71.

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $46.11 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 12.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

