Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 37.25%.

Shares of UNTY opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Unity Bancorp has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average of $27.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on UNTY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In related news, SVP Stephen Rooney sold 2,800 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $81,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 5,792 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $169,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,299 shares of company stock valued at $389,572 in the last ninety days. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 8,053.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 515.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

