Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Cut to $137.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $154.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on U. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.64.

NYSE U opened at $89.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Unity Software has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.16 and a beta of 2.38.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total transaction of $225,080.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,897 shares in the company, valued at $21,679,645.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,405 shares of company stock worth $13,540,164 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Unity Software by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

