Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 619.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,985,000 after acquiring an additional 770,198 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 247,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Sector Gamma AS boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 50,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after buying an additional 21,084 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.58.

UHS stock opened at $151.14 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.77%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

